Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell on the club’s grade under IMG proposals and radical Super League change

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have been a Super League club in all but name in recent years.

One of the most consistent Championship sides in the past decade, Super League has somehow escaped them following licensing and just missing out on promotion at the final hurdle.

Under IMG’s latest proposals to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league, Rovers will have one last chance for promotion in the normal fashion this season before a scoring system comes into being whereby points are awarded to each professional rugby league club.

Areas such as catchment, finances, facilities, performance and engagement are taken into consideration as rugby league’s new stakeholders aim to improve clubs’ capacities on and off the field.

In terms of what grade Featherstone would be awarded under the IMG proposals, chairman Mark Campbell is confident of a B grade, but he believes that the plans do not give any focus on developing players.

“We would get a Grade B license, just short of the Bs that are currently in Super League,” Campbell told League Express.

“But, an A isn’t unachievable, the things that we need to improve on we can improve on. For example, we need better floodlights.

“But, there is no reward for developing players. They are the future of our game and yet it doesn’t even mention it in the proposals.”

So how should Super League be formatted in 2024 according to Campbell?

“I think there should be 14 teams in there. Get rid of these silly loop fixtures.”

It’s an idea that has certainly been broached before by the likes of Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont, but would it get the support of Super League sides?

