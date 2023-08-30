Ex-Super League hooker Josh Hodgson forced to retire

FORMER Super League and England international Josh Hodgson has announced his immediate retirement from rugby league on medical grounds.

The 33-year-old has been suffering from a recurring neck injury sustained over years of professional rugby league, but has taken the decision to exit the sport as a player.

Hodgson posted on Instagram: “This is never the way I thought I’d be announcing the end of my footy career, but unfortunately I have been forced to medically retire.

“In hindsight it’s probably a blessing because I have always tried pushing through when my body was broken and putting my teammates before everything, but it’s come at a cost.

“That’s professional rugby league I guess…we all know what we sign-up for. I have a lot to be grateful for though, which I what I have been trying to focus on.

“l’d like to thank every club I’ve represented in England and Australia and all the people I’ve worked with over the course of my career…staff behind the scenes, performance specialists, administrators, coaches and most importantly my teammates.

“I also want to thank the rugby league members and fans who we love playing in front of, through all the ups and downs.

“I am retiring knowing I gave everything physically and mentally to the game, every day.

“The hard work brought me a lot of joy, changed our lives and ultimately provided an opportunity to represent England, which is my proudest achievement.

“Last but certainly not least, to my wife Kirby, my kids and extended family…the unconditional love and support you provided was the reason I was able to do it for as long as I did, and for that I’ll forever be appreciative.

“I will be staying in the game which has given me everything, but for now I am looking forward to spending time with family and close friends as we enter the next chapter in our lives together ❤️

“Thanks again guys, Josh.”

Hodgson played 138 games for the Canberra Raiders as well as another 12 games for the Parramatta Eels.

