“It beggars belief” – St Helens boss Paul Wellens slams Jonny Lomax ban

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has slammed the three-match ban handed to Jonny Lomax following the club’s hammering away at Leigh Leopards last weekend.

Lomax was charged with Grade E Head Contact after colliding heads with Leopards halfback Gareth O’Brien and was sent straight to an Operational Rules Tribunal last night.

The Saints man was handed a three-match ban in the aftermath of the Tribunal, but it’s fair to say that Wellens was not happy with the decision, drawing on other comparative tackles and lesser charged.

“I’m frustrated by the decision, I’m not absolving Jonny of any guilt,” Wellens said.

“We accepted it was head-on-head contact which caused a player to leave the field but I find it hard to see how, in recent weeks, we have seen numerous challenges which have been graded far less than what Jonny’s has.

“He has an impeccable disciplinary record, Since he started playing back in 2009, it was the first time he has say before the judiciary last night.

“I find the disciplinary process frustrating, they’ve gone further on the charge. A Grade D or Grade C, a lot have been coming in at Grade B.

“So, I don’t know how this comes into the situation as a Grade E. It beggars belief if I’m honest.”

Wellens confirmed that Lewis Dodd will come back into the halves following a break from the first-team.

