Featherstone Rovers enjoy stadium boost as new team moves in

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are ready to ramp up the use of their Millennium Stadium home still further – and have urged their fans to take advantage of the chance to watch a variety of matches.

Rovers recently welcomed back non-league football club Wakefield, agreeing a two-year lease agreement for them to play their matches in the Northern Counties East League First Division (level ten on the national pyramid) at the venue.

The club played at the Millennium Stadium for three seasons before relocating to Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Featherstone also hosted the FA Women’s National League Cup determining-round tie between Halifax, of the third-tier National League Northern Premier Division, and Leeds United, of the fourth-tier NL Division One North, on Wednesday.

That was after Rovers defeated Toulouse in the Championship, Thatto Heath Crusaders beat Orrell St James in the BARLA National Cup final, and Wakefield faced footballing neighbours Horbury Town in the space of four days at the ground.

And earlier this year, Featherstone stepped in to stage the 1895 Cup group game between Newcastle and Wakefield Trinity and the Championship meeting of Doncaster and Swinton due to the unavailability of their usual venues.

As well as generating income, increased use the stadium will in theory boost Featherstone’s IMG points tally.

And the club’s chief executive Martin Vickers said: “We’re really pleased that the Millennium Stadium is being recognised as a home for all sports.

“From the BARLA National Cup final to a prestigious Leeds United game a few days later, it’s great that Featherstone Rovers provide the ideal venue for a variety of games, with more to come.

“It would be great if our Featherstone faithful can add to these occasions and continue to get behind the events.”

