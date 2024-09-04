Kyle Amor brings in ‘old mate’ to help Whitehaven relegation battle

WHITEHAVEN coach Kyle Amor has hailed the significant short-term input of former club favourite Scott McAvoy as the pair try to help secure a long-term future for their hometown side.

Amor was announced as Jonty Gorley’s successor a fortnight ago, and soon had to deal with a player revolt at the financially-challenged and relegation-threatened club.

Upset by the return of directors with whom some players had previously clashed, the squad initially refused to take part in any more matches this season.

But a resolution was found, with former Super League forward Amor, 37, bringing in McAvoy, 38, as his right-hand man during the build-up to the key game at Dewsbury, which was won 18-10, despite Whitehaven being limited to just one substitute because of injuries.

Both men started playing at nearby amateur club Hensingham, with ex-centre or second rower McAvoy making the first of more than 240 Whitehaven appearances in 2006.

That was three years before Amor made his debut for Whitehaven, for whom he featured 44 times at the start of a career which also took in Leeds, Wakefield, St Helens, Warrington and Widnes and brought international appearances for Ireland (he had previously been a BARLA representative).

“We are old mates, and I’m really pleased to have Scott alongside me,” said Amor, who after the home clash with York yesterday (Sunday, September 1), has four more games in which to secure second-tier safety, starting with Sunday’s trip to Wakefield.

“There’s no doubting his passion for this club, and his return provided a big lift, which was needed.

“We produced one of the gutsiest performances I’ve ever seen to beat Dewsbury with only 14 men. It’s tough enough with 17.

“It’s a step in the right direction, but we need to take more of them, and there’s no doubting this group’s commitment.

“The first half at Dewsbury showed that we can play good rugby, and there are areas we can fix and improve on.”

