RFL issues short response to potential for a Super League players strike or the creation of a players union

THE RFL has issued a short response to the potential for a Super League players’ strike or the creation of a players’ union.

Things have been brought to a head in recent days following the distribution of cards and severe bans by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel in the aftermath of Super League Round One.

As many as 12 players have been banned, with 16 charged and 13 given yellow and red cards at the weekend.

In response, it has been mooted that rugby league players are willing to go as far as striking, as per Rugby League Live earlier this week whilst the creation of a robust players’ union is something that has been gaining pace.

In response to these events, an RFL spokesperson told League Express: “We continue to welcome engagement with players and their nominated representatives.”

Super League bosses have been asked in their press conferences about supporting a players’ union, with St Helens head coach Paul Wellens keen to see such a development.

“The game over here has lacked a strong players’ union, I even felt the same at the back end of my career for it to progress in the right way,” Wellens said.

