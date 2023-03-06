Featherstone Rovers’ in-form star Chris Hankinson breaks his back

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS’ in-form centre Chris Hankinson has broken his back.

That news was broken earlier tonight on ViaPlay by pundit Kevin Brown who confessed he had been talking to the former Toulouse Olympique star with the centre sat on the sidelines as Rovers took on the Bradford Bulls at the Millennium Stadium.

Hankinson has taken to Featherstone like a duck to water, impressing with his silky skills, great offloads and brilliant goalkicking ability but it remains to be seen how long he will be out for.

Being able to lure Hankinson to Rovers was no mean feat, with the 28-year-old outlining that he rejected Super League offers to join Featherstone.

“We’ve got a good group of lads, training is nice and intense so it’s all gelling together quite nicely,” Hankinson previously told League Express.

“There were a couple of Super League offers there, to be honest I did consider some quite deeply but after meeting with Longy (Sean Long) and sharing a joint vision that’s what ultimately got me over the line at Featherstone.

“I feel like I’m at that point now where the little details matter more than ever. I need to concentrate on getting some numbers up when it comes to assists and tries. He’s got an attacking mindset which is a big pull to certain players and how you want to play.