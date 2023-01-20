Featherstone Rovers inflict heavy defeat on Super League’s Hull KR in Craig Hall testimonial

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have inflicted a heavy defeat on Super League side Hull KR in Craig Hall’s testimonial game.

Featherstone took the lead in the eighth minute as forward Craig Kopczak burst through the middle of the KR line to go over under the posts, with new signing Chris Hankinson converting.

Rovers tried their utmost to cross the Featherstone line with former Parramatta Eels star Tom Opacic coming close on a number of occasions, but it was the home side that doubled their lead four minutes from the break when Hankinson fed Gareth Gale with a great offload.

Hankinson again converted for a 12-0 lead at the break.

Another new Rovers recruit, McKenzie Yei, was sinbinned for a tackle off the ball at the beginning of the second-half, but there was little action apart from that as the game approached the hour mark.

However, Featherstone extended their lead on 65 minutes when Luke Briscoe finished in the corner, though Hankinson couldn’t convert as the scores remained 16-0.

And Briscoe was in again on 73 minutes, with testimonial man Hall converting for a 22-0 lead.

Hankinson himself scored just before the end to round off a 28-0 win.