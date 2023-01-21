Doncaster’s clash with Newcastle Thunder postponed due to weather conditions

DONCASTER’s clash with the Newcastle Thunder has been postponed.

The tie was scheduled for tomorrow afternoon with a kick-off at 3pm but the Dons released a statement earlier today, saying: “The ground staff has worked tirelessly in the build-up to the game to ensure it could go ahead with frost covers laid on the pitch once last weekend’s game against York had come to an end.

“However, sub-zero temperatures throughout the week have prevailed. After an inspection of the pitch, along with the forecast over the next 24 hours, the decision was made that play would not be possible.”

Head grounds person Dylan Thompson went on to say said: “The pitch was covered on Sunday evening when the temperature was five degrees. They were laid 30 hours before any frost was forecast.

“On Sunday the forecast stated the weather would warm up by Thursday but this hasn’t happened and overnight temperatures in the stadium have dropped as low as minus seven this week.

“We were always hopeful of getting the game on and did all we could to ensure it was.

“In my opinion, we have made the correct decision to postpone the game after the whole playing area has become frozen. Temperatures leading into the weekend have dropped to minus three, which means the pitch has no chance of thawing out completely.”

It follows the news yesterday that Huddersfield Giants’ away clash at the Bradford Bulls would now be played at Dewsbury Rams’ FLAIR Stadium instead of Odsal.