Castleford Tigers squad numbers announced by Lee Radford as Liam Watts and Jake Mamo move out of first-team shirts

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season.
There have been a few movers and shakers ahead of Lee Radford’s second year in charge of the West Yorkshire club with Liam Watts and Danny Richardson perhaps the most notable.
Watts has moved from number 8 to 32 – which is the number that Watts wore when he moved to the Jungle back in 2018 – whilst former St Helens halfback Richardson has moved from the number 7 to number 37, though the latter is expected to miss a large chunk of the season with injury.
1 Niall Evalds
2 Greg Eden
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
15 Alex Sutcliffe
16 Adam Milner
17 Jack Broadbent
18 Callum McLelland
19 Albert Vete
20 Muizz Mustapha
21 Jake Mamo
22 Daniel Smith
23 Suaia Matagi
24 Cain Robb
25 Brad Martin
26 Elliot Wallis
27 Bailey Dawson
28 Sam Hall
29 Kieran Hudson
30 Jacob Hookem
31 Jason Qareqare
32 Liam Watts
33 Aaron Willis
34 George Hill
35 Ilikaya Mafi
36 Hugo Nikhata
37 Danny Richardson