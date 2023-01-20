Castleford Tigers squad numbers announced by Lee Radford as Liam Watts and Jake Mamo move out of first-team shirts

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season.

There have been a few movers and shakers ahead of Lee Radford’s second year in charge of the West Yorkshire club with Liam Watts and Danny Richardson perhaps the most notable.

Watts has moved from number 8 to 32 – which is the number that Watts wore when he moved to the Jungle back in 2018 – whilst former St Helens halfback Richardson has moved from the number 7 to number 37, though the latter is expected to miss a large chunk of the season with injury.

1 Niall Evalds

2 Greg Eden

3 Jordan Turner

4 Mahe Fonua

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

15 Alex Sutcliffe

16 Adam Milner

17 Jack Broadbent

18 Callum McLelland

19 Albert Vete

20 Muizz Mustapha

21 Jake Mamo

22 Daniel Smith

23 Suaia Matagi

24 Cain Robb

25 Brad Martin

26 Elliot Wallis

27 Bailey Dawson

28 Sam Hall

29 Kieran Hudson

30 Jacob Hookem

31 Jason Qareqare

32 Liam Watts

33 Aaron Willis

34 George Hill

35 Ilikaya Mafi

36 Hugo Nikhata

37 Danny Richardson