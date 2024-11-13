Featherstone Rovers’ new owner gives latest on James Ford future, new “class” signings and Super League goal

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS’ new owner Paddy Handley has backed head coach James Ford to turn things around in 2025 with some new “class” signings set to join the West Yorkshire club.

Rovers finished just sixth in the Championship table during the 2024 season and went out in the first round of the play-offs to the Bradford Bulls.

After a number of years of being ‘nearly men’ by just missing out on a place in Super League, Rovers’ hopes of getting anywhere near were dismissed by the new IMG grading scores that were revealed last week too.

Those scores saw Featherstone ranked 18th out of 35 professional clubs, with a score of 10.75 leaving them nowhere near the top flight.

Rovers’ head coach James Ford came in for some flak during last season due to some disappointing results – including home and away losses to relegated Swinton Lions – but new owner and chairman Handley is backing Ford to improve drastically in 2025.

“He’s had some real gip this year. I think injuries haven’t helped either and neither have suspensions and a couple of those off days really make a difference,” Handley told Rovers TV.

“Moving forward we are aiming for much better, but there have been some really bad times. I think we were down to 12 players at one stage last year and that can never be good.

“I’ve said it publicly that I am in full support, and all the club is too, of James Ford. The time is now for James.

“Every single player that remains at this club or has been brought in has been given the green light by James.

“He is accountable for that team this year. We have also signed some really class players who will be very entertaining to come and watch.”

So what is the long-term aim for Handley in his new position?

“I’m charging myself with the long view but I need to have my eyes fixed on getting to Super League.

“Featherstone dominated the Championship for years and years and did fantastically well for a number of years, but the next step is where I am focused on getting us.

“I hope that we get to Super League long before ten years down the line. Five years is very realistic but I want it sooner.

“I’m not going to accelerate us to Super League if the foundations aren’t right because I don’t want it to be boom and bust.

“We are definitely not going to do that. We have preserved the club and now we are moving forwards.”

