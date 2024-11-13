Jermaine McGillvary opens up on “freak injuries”, proving two people wrong at Huddersfield Giants and post-playing career

JERMAINE McGILLVARY is satisfied to have finished his career “on my own terms” at Wakefield.

The former England star called time after winning a Championship treble of Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup.

McGillvary spent almost all of his career with Huddersfield, playing over 300 games, and came close to finishing as a one-club man after being released by the Giants at the end of 2023.

At the time he said the manner of his exit “left a bit of a sour taste”, and he admits he was “50/50” about retiring there and then.

“I just felt I had a bit more in the tank,” McGillvary told League Express.

“I didn’t want two people (at Huddersfield) to dictate to me when I should retire. That was a reason why I played on.

“I didn’t want someone to retire me, I’ll retire myself. I’ll do it on my terms. That was a big thing.

“That and Powelly (Wakefield coach Daryl Powell) getting in touch with me. I couldn’t have done part-time because of my kids and their football (all three play at Manchester academies) but Powelly reached out to me and I’m so glad that he did.

“There were ups and downs (this year) with some freak injuries like a triceps rupture, but I’ve started and finished my career on my own terms.

“Not many players, especially in Rugby League, can say that, because it’s a tough sport.

“A lot of people retire too early because of injuries. I’m really grateful that I could play my last game in a big game and retire on my own terms.”

All of McGillvary’s family were at that final game, Wakefield’s Grand Final win over Toulouse, and they are his main focus now – along with some patching up.

“I’ve a couple of operations, I need to get my triceps re-attached again as that’s been busted for months, and get my wrist done,” he said.

“After that, I don’t know (what I’ll do). The most important thing for me in the next stage of my life is time.

“It’s not money, it’s not trying to be something I’m not. It’s time with my family, time with my kids.

“What job I take up, I’m not sure. But as long as I’ve got the time, I’ll be more than happy.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast