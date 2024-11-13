New Hull FC owner Andrew Thirkill makes major financial pledge amidst big message to Super League club’s fans

NEW Hull FC owner Andrew Thirkill has pledged not to take any wages for the first three years of his tenure at the MKM Stadium.

Thirkill, alongside David Hood OBE, have agreed a deal in principle to take full ownership of the Super League club, with the former becoming the club’s chairman.

With both men estimated to be worth £500 million, Thirkill and Hood have decided not to take any wages in the firs three years, as well as reinvesting every penny that the club earns during that time into the playing squad.

“For the first three years at least, we are not taking any wages and we are not charging any interest. We are not taking any loans back out,” Thirkill said on the club’s website.

“Everything that comes into the club is going straight into playing personnel and improving the player quality and roster.

“I genuinely want to do this for Hull and ensure Hull have wonderful success. It may or may not happen we are really going for it.”

So just when will the new owners take full charge with a deal only agreed in principle up until now?

“Adam and I have had some conversations and we have agreed a date in principle. We do the due diligence as you have to do and run through it all.

“Assuming everything is ok then hopefully a few weeks time. I’ve no real idea, I’ve spent time working on bits and pieces and it’s all happening.

“The sooner the better quite frankly.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast