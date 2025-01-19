Luke Gale set for final appearance as Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers meet in testimonial

LUKE GALE is preparing to put the boots on one final time for his testimonial match this Friday.

Two of his old clubs, Wakefield and Castleford, will go head-to-head at the former’s DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Gale retired at the end of last season, ending an 18-year career in which he also represented Doncaster (on loan), Harlequins (now London), Bradford, Leeds, Hull FC and Keighley, and played eleven times for England including the 2017 World Cup Final.

The former halfback is now on Wakefield’s coaching staff under Daryl Powell, working with the first team as well as coaching their Academy side.

“Playing for so long, you’ve got a set routine. Coaching is completely different, with longer hours, but I’m really enjoying it,” said Gale.

“I wanted to close the chapter on my career and jump into the coaching because the more you put in now, the more you get out down the line.

“Cutting my teeth with the Academy boys is great. I’m learning on the job so to speak. I’ve improved a lot from the first session to now. It’s a challenge and that’s what I like.

“A lot of people ask me how I find it being sat on the side. Do I miss (playing)? I’ve not missed it yet.

“But on Boxing Day (against Leeds) when the lads were in the changing room, I was sat with Powell and Shenny (assistant Michael Shenton) and that’s the one time I thought I’d have pulled a shirt on if needed.

“I reckon that’ll be the hard bit, when the games come around.”

Gale is only expecting a cameo appearance in Friday’s match, which is an important fixture in Trinity’s preparations for the new season.

But it will nonetheless be a special occasion between his current employers and the club he spent the longest period with.

He said: “I finished my career at Wakefield, which I’m so glad I got the opportunity to do, having a short spell the year before last and then a great year getting the club back into Super League.

“At Castleford I had five good seasons and probably played the best footy of my career there. I went on to win the League (Leaders’ Shield in 2017) and created many a good memory. We had some great nights at the Jungle.

“It’s fitting that the game is Wakefield v Castleford. I think it’ll be a great occasion and hopefully we see everyone down from both clubs.”