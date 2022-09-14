Featherstone Rovers retain ex-Super League forward

Featherstone Rovers have re-signed French international prop Gadwin Springer on a deal for the 2023 season.

Springer rejoined the Championship club earlier this season following a spell with Toulouse Olympique.

The 29-year-old has also played in Super League for Catalans Dragons, Castleford Tigers – playing a role in their League Leaders’ Shield win in 2017 – and Toronto Wolfpack.

“I’m really pleased to be staying at Fev for another year, it’s my second stint at the club and I’m really happy here,” said Springer, who is hoping to replicate the feat of Toronto’s 2019 promotion with Featherstone in this year’s play-offs.

“I’m looking forward to putting in the hard work at the end of this season to help us reach our Super League ambition for 2023.”