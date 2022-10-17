Featherstone Rovers sign former Wigan Warriors centre

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have completed the signing of 28 year old, experienced centre Chris Hankinson.

A product of the Salford Academy, Hankinson has plied his trade at Leigh, Swinton, Barrow, Wigan, London Broncos and most recently Toulouse Olympique where he excelled for the French side in their quest for Super League and in their maiden season in the top flight in 2022.

As well as being an accomplished centre, Hankinson is also a competent goal kicker, adding to the Rovers’ squad a great deal.

Speaking of his first signing since taking the reigns, Head Coach Sean Long commented: “I’m really pleased to welcome Chris to the club, I’m confident that he has the attributes needed to strengthen our drive for Super League promotion in 2023.

“I’m very grateful to Mark and the club for the backing they’re giving me in the transfer market, I’m excited to see the fans reaction to Chris’s arrival and perhaps a couple more in the coming days.”

Hankinson can’t wait to get started at his new club: “I’m very pleased to be joining Featherstone, a club moving in the right direction. I’m grateful to Sean and the club for the opportunity and look forward to meeting the boys and contributing towards that promotion push next year.”