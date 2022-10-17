New Zealand halfback signs for Championship club

NEWCASTLE Thunder have announced the signing of Nikau Williams from Whitehaven RLFC, with the halfback coming to the club on a one-year contract.

A regular feature in the starting line-up for Whitehaven, Williams made over 50 appearances for the Cumbrian side since his debut in 2021.

The 22-year-old started every game for Whitehaven last year, scoring nine tries and kicking 47 goals.

Speaking on his decision to sign for Newcastle Thunder, Williams said: “I’m excited to be joining Thunder and to see what the new season brings.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with the lads and really getting stuck in for pre-season.

“I played against Thunder a couple times last season and when it clicked, they played a great brand of rugby.

“I know there’s been some big changes at the club but under Chris I expect the side to take some big steps forward and really challenge the league.”

Williams prior to his move to Cumbria had previously played rugby league in Australia representing Canterbury Bulldogs 20’s and Melbourne 20’s.

Welcoming his latest addition to the club, Newcastle Thunder head coach Chris Thorman said: “Having been head coach at Workington you know your archrivals are Whitehaven and Nikau was always a thorn in our side when we played against them.

“The first thing about Nikau is that he’s durable, I don’t think he missed a game last year. That’s a fair claim for the Championship. As a halfback you need to make a lot of tackles and Nikau defends very well.

“He’s tough, he’s capable, he puts his body in front and is willing to put his head in where it hurts, that is probably one of things I like most about Nikau as a player. He’s willing to do the tough stuff defensively.

“The key attributes you want to see in a halfback is the ability to guide your side around the field and kick the ball – they are two things he does well.

“He’s a good organiser and a good communicator and I think if we get the right people around, certainly his halfback partner to compliment him, we can take him on even more and improve his game.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Nikau, I think he’s the full package and that is what you need in your number seven.

“There are also some areas I’ll need him to improve but likewise there are some areas where he’s developed really well over the last couple of years at Whitehaven.

“Like I say I’m looking forward to working with him and he’s someone that’s going to be the mainstay of our side over the next couple of years.”

Speaking on what he hopes to add to the Thunder squad ahead of their third season in the Betfred Championship, Williams added: “I think fans can expect me to get stuck in and really front up defensively. I’m not afraid to do the hard work, so we can the team on the front foot.”