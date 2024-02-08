Featherstone Rovers snap up Canterbury Bulldogs forward in coup

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have completed the signing of Jayden Tanner on a one-year deal.

Tanner, 23, will arrive at the club next week to strengthen James Ford’s pack ahead of the 2024 Betfred Championship season.

The young prop-forward joins the Rovers following an extremely impressive 2023 campaign where he forced his way into the Canterbury Bulldogs team, featuring three times in the NRL season. Tanner also capped off a stellar year by winning Canterbury’s NSW Cup player of the year award.

The former Australian Schoolboy is excited to be plying his trade with Featherstone in 2024 and said: “I’m really looking forward to this opportunity that Featherstone have presented me with.

“I’ll be arriving next week and going straight into training which I’m particularly looking forward to and keen to meet my teammates. The change of scenery, lifestyle and a move to the UK really excites me. Some day down the track, hopefully, I can maybe make a career out of playing in England.

When asked what the Featherstone fans can expect when he pulls on the jersey, Tanner said: “Energy and effort first and foremost. I’ll be giving my everything every time I step foot on the field. If my energy and effort is there, the rest of my performance will take care of itself. I’m relishing the challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

Rovers Head Coach, James Ford, added: “Jayden is quality player and at 23, has the best years ahead of him.

“He is a very competitive front-rower and carries the ball really strong. He also has some ball-playing skills which will suit the style that we’re trying to employ. I’m also impressed by how aggressive and competitive he is in defence.

“Jayden is a player who will compliment how we play the game and I’m really looking forward to getting him here and working with him.”

