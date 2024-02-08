Warrington Wolves forward ruptures ACL and will miss entire Super League season

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Luke Thomas has suffered a ruptured ACL and will miss the entire 2024 Super League season.

Thomas suffered the injury in Warrington’s 28-12 loss to the Leigh Leopards in Joe Philbin’s testimonial last weekend and will play no part under Sam Burgess this season.

The young forward will now undergo surgery.

