Featherstone Rovers snap up former Hull FC prop

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have continued their recruitment drive for 2024 with the signing of former Hull FC and York Knights prop Zeus Silk.

Silk, who has most recently been plying his trade for amateur side West Hull, joins the club until the end of the 2024 Championship season after impressing in the National Conference League.

The 26-year-old is eligible to play this weekend against Halifax Panthers.

