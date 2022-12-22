Ranking the five best Super League academies as Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens thrive

HAVING a good academy as a Super League side is imperative in this day and age.

As injuries inevitably creep into a squad during a season, academy players are some of the best to fill in, but also, that experience gained stands them in good stead for future games.

The likes of Will Pryce, Jack Welsby, Morgan Smithies and Mikolaj Oledzki have all come through respective Super League academies to become entrenched Super League stars.

Looking around the 12 current Super League side, who currently has the best academy?

5. Catalans Dragons

It is testament to Catalans that their side is consistently filled with native Frenchmen, with their academy set-up thriving. Arthur Mourgue, Paul Seguier, Julian Bousquet, Matthieu Laguerre, Benjamin Garcia, Alrix Da Costa and Fouad Yaha are just some of those to have made the transition through to the Catalans first-team, whilst the next crop of youngsters have been touted as some of the best to have come through the system. The names Maxime Jobe, Ugo Tison, Tangay Zenon and Hugo Salabio are just a microcosm of the starlets ready to take the Super League by storm.

4. Huddersfield Giants

It’s been an incredible rise for the Giants in recent years in terms of their academy success. The likes of Oliver Russell, Oliver Wilson (though he began his career with Bradford), Matty English, Will Pryce, Sam Hewitt, Louis and Innes Senior have all progressed to become first-team players for Huddersfield and that’s testament to head coach Ian Watson putting his trust in those younger stars as well as the cream of the crop that is now emerging at the John Smith’s Stadium. Those next in line such as Fenton Rogers, Aidan McGowan, George Roby and Kieran Rush have all impressed at a lower level.

3. Wigan Warriors

It was difficult placing Wigan in third rather than second considering the wealth of talent that has come through the Warriors’ ranks in seasons gone by. Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne and Kai Pearce-Paul have been the greatest success stories – though the latter did begin his career with the London Broncos – but the likes of James McDonnell, Sam Halsall, Matty Nicholson, Jack Bibby have all left the DW Stadium. Bringing through talents that dominate their squad such as the Liam Marshalls, the Sam Powells and the Liam Farrells will be the aim going forward.

2. Leeds Rhinos

The current crop of youngsters ready to make their mark for the Rhinos in Super League is perhaps one of the most exciting in the past decade. The likes of Jack Sinfield, Oli Field, Corey Johnson, Max Simpson and Alfie Edgell are knocking on the door, but others such as Sam Walters, Morgan Gannon, Harry Newman, Cameron Smith and Mikolaj Oledzki have already made their mark on the top flight. Bringing back the ‘Golden Age’ of Leeds academy players looks to be well on its way to returning after a number of difficult years.

1. St Helens

The conveyor belt of youth seems never-ending at the Totally Wicked Stadium and that’s down to the incredible commitment from those at St Helens to ensure the pathway to the first-team is clear. In recent years, Jack Welsby, Ben Davies, Regan Grace, Jon Bennison, Morgan Knowles and Matty Lees are just some of those that have come through the ranks at the Merseyside club. And, more are on their way in the shape of George Delaney, McKenzie Buckley, Daniel Moss and Ben Lane. The future is consistently bright at Saints and will continue to be so.