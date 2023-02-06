Featherstone Rovers underline Super League credentials with thrashing of Keighley Cougars

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS underlined their Super League credentials with a comprehensive thrashing of newly-promoted Keighley Cougars.
Rovers led 28-0 at half-time despite running up the hill at Cougar Park in the first 40 minutes, and, Sean Long’s men
Gareth Gale broke the deadlock on 12 minutes after great work by centre Chris Hankinson. The ex-Toulouse man converted expertly from the touchline to make it 6-0.
Warrington Wolves loanee Riley Dean dotted down soon after with Brad Day making it three in 13 minutes. Hankinson’s two conversions made it 18-0 after 25 minutes.
Things got worse for Keighley moments later when James Lockwood forced his way through as Hankinson kept up his 100% kicking rate for a 24-0 lead.
Dean was in inspired form and he grabbed his second just after the half-hour mark, latching onto a great reverse pass by Caleb Aekins. Hankinson missed his first conversion of the night as Rovers led 28-0 at the break.
Gale quickly registered his second just minutes into the second-half after great work by Dean and Hankinson, who missed the conversion.
Toby Everett was sinbinned for a high shot on Aekins on 52 minutes before McKenzie Yei charged over for a deserved score moments later. Hankinson added the extras to make it 38-0.
Keighley couldn’t live with Featherstone’s speed and Josh Hardcastle was the next to go over after selling a mighty dummy to cross. Hankinson’s sixth conversion of the night handed Rovers a 44-0 lead.
Connor Jones set Aekins away to bring up the 50-point mark just after the hour, with Hankinson’s conversion making it 50-0.
Both sides ended the game a bit scrappy, but Rovers had done more than enough to underline their early credentials.
Keighley Cougars
1 Lewis Young
3 Charlie Graham
25 Ben Crooks
23 Robbie Storey
5 Mo Agoro
22 Dane Chisholm
31 Luke Gale
15 Brenden Santi
13 Kyle Kesik
11 Kyle Trout
19 Ellis Robson
12 Aaron Levy
27 Sadiq Adebiyi
Substitutes
8 Dan Parker
9 Billy Gaylor
10 Toby Everett
14 Harvey Spence
Featherstone Rovers
23 Caleb Aekins
2 Luke Briscoe
3 Chris Hankinson
18 Josh Hardcastle
5 Gareth Gale
6 Johnathon Ford
7 Riley Dean
10 James Lockwood
14 Matty Wildie
17 Gadwin Springer
11 Brad Day
12 Elijah Taylor
14 Mathieu Cozza
Substitutes
8 Craig Kopczak
9 Connor Jones
19 Luke Cooper
27 McKenzie Yei
Tries: Gale 2, Dean 2, Day, Lockwood, Yei, Hardcastle, Aekins
Goals: Hankinson 7/9