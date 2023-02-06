Featherstone Rovers underline Super League credentials with thrashing of Keighley Cougars

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS underlined their Super League credentials with a comprehensive thrashing of newly-promoted Keighley Cougars.

Rovers led 28-0 at half-time despite running up the hill at Cougar Park in the first 40 minutes, and, Sean Long’s men

Gareth Gale broke the deadlock on 12 minutes after great work by centre Chris Hankinson. The ex-Toulouse man converted expertly from the touchline to make it 6-0.

Warrington Wolves loanee Riley Dean dotted down soon after with Brad Day making it three in 13 minutes. Hankinson’s two conversions made it 18-0 after 25 minutes.

Things got worse for Keighley moments later when James Lockwood forced his way through as Hankinson kept up his 100% kicking rate for a 24-0 lead.

Dean was in inspired form and he grabbed his second just after the half-hour mark, latching onto a great reverse pass by Caleb Aekins. Hankinson missed his first conversion of the night as Rovers led 28-0 at the break.

Gale quickly registered his second just minutes into the second-half after great work by Dean and Hankinson, who missed the conversion.

Toby Everett was sinbinned for a high shot on Aekins on 52 minutes before McKenzie Yei charged over for a deserved score moments later. Hankinson added the extras to make it 38-0.

Keighley couldn’t live with Featherstone’s speed and Josh Hardcastle was the next to go over after selling a mighty dummy to cross. Hankinson’s sixth conversion of the night handed Rovers a 44-0 lead.

Connor Jones set Aekins away to bring up the 50-point mark just after the hour, with Hankinson’s conversion making it 50-0.

Both sides ended the game a bit scrappy, but Rovers had done more than enough to underline their early credentials.

Keighley Cougars

1 Lewis Young

3 Charlie Graham

25 Ben Crooks

23 Robbie Storey

5 Mo Agoro

22 Dane Chisholm

31 Luke Gale

15 Brenden Santi

13 Kyle Kesik

11 Kyle Trout

19 Ellis Robson

12 Aaron Levy

27 Sadiq Adebiyi

Substitutes

8 Dan Parker

9 Billy Gaylor

10 Toby Everett

14 Harvey Spence

Featherstone Rovers

23 Caleb Aekins

2 Luke Briscoe

3 Chris Hankinson

18 Josh Hardcastle

5 Gareth Gale

6 Johnathon Ford

7 Riley Dean

10 James Lockwood

14 Matty Wildie

17 Gadwin Springer

11 Brad Day

12 Elijah Taylor

14 Mathieu Cozza

Substitutes

8 Craig Kopczak

9 Connor Jones

19 Luke Cooper

27 McKenzie Yei

Tries: Gale 2, Dean 2, Day, Lockwood, Yei, Hardcastle, Aekins

Goals: Hankinson 7/9