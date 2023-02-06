Ex-Hull FC and Toronto Wolfpack star set for Super League return

FORMER Hull FC and Toronto Wolfpack star Hakim Miloudi is set for a return to Super League.

Miloudi is currently in his native France playing for Albi alongside the likes of ex-Super League stars Tony Gigot and Maxime Puech.

However, the 29-year-old has been consistently linked with a return to the top flight and League Express understands that a deal has been done to bring Miloudi back to the Super League competition.

With the majority of Super League clubs having finished their recruitment, it remains to be seen what the Frenchman’s destination will be, but it wouldn’t be a surprise in seeing Miloudi take up the challenge with the Catalans Dragons.

The Dragons currently have Matthieu Laguerre and Adam Keighran as their centres, but with the departure of Dean Whare and Samisoni Langi, Steve McNamara is missing some firepower out wide.

29-year-old Miloudi could certainly bring that, having lit up the Championship and League One with the Barrow Raiders in 2021 and 2022 with his skill and power making him a crowd favourite in Cumbria.

Miloudi was first brought to UK shores in 2017 when he made the move to Hull FC. Despite being on the Black and Whites’ books for three seasons, the three-quarter made just 16 appearances whilst spending time on loan with Doncaster.

In 2019, the Frenchman made the permanent move to Toronto Wolfpack, registering 17 appearances before the downfall of the Canadian side led Miloudi back to his native country.

That being said, after 11 games for the Palau Broncos, Miloudi was hunted by Barrow and made a return to the UK midway through 2021.