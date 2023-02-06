Castleford Tigers to operate at a reduced stadium capacity for Super League 2023

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced that the Jungle will be operating at a reduced stadium capacity for the 2023 Super League season in order to enhance the viewing experience for fans.

The attendance will be capped at 10,500, reduced from the previous 11,750 capacity, with St Helens set to be the first visitors to the Jungle following the reigning champions’ World Club Challenge adventure down Under.

The club revealed on their website: “After taking on board fan feedback over the last campaign, Wheldon Road will now be capped at 10,500 supporters to ensure that everyone who visits has the most positive and comfortable game day possible.

“With the introduction of new amenities and entertainment, along with a brand-new merchandise stall being installed behind the Main Stand, we want all attendees to be able to sample everything a Tigers match day has to offer.

“Our first match of last season was a sell-out and with now 60% of tickets for the Fords’ home opener against Saints now gone, February the 26th is building up to be a night to remember.”