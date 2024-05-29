Five candidates to be appointed as Leeds Rhinos’ new sporting director

LEEDS RHINOS will enter in a new era in the next couple of months with a new sporting director set to ensure a shake-up in the structure of the West Yorkshire club.

The Rhinos’ new sporting director “will provide strategic direction, leadership and oversight of the rugby department at Leeds Rhinos as a member of the club’s Board of Directors and oversee the Rugby League operation, providing leadership for the coaching and playing staff in line with the club’s strategy and vision, management of salary cap compliance, player and staff recruitment and retention, and the youth development and medical departments.”

In terms of potential applicants, here are five candidates:

Kevin Sinfield

It seems really quite obvious for Kevin Sinfield to be linked once more with a return to Headingley after a number of years in the 15-man code. The experiment of Sinfield as director of rugby has been tried before – when the former Headingley hero stepped up to the role in July 2018, only to leave once more in July 2021 to become defence coach at Leicester Tigers with whom he won the 2022 Premiership title. A spell at England rugby union followed, but could a potential reunion with the club he holds so dearly prompt him to return to league?

Neil McIlroy

Neil McIlroy was appointed at Catalans in 2021 as a sporting director after leaving rugby union side ASM Clermont where he had gone from video analyst to team manager. Of course, McIlroy left the Dragons at the back end of last season to join Montpellier’s 15-man side, but returned just months later to oversee the link between the sports and administrative aspects of the French club. A man with considerable experience, it remains to be seen whether McIlroy would leave behind his life in the south of France for Leeds, but he would be an ideal candidate for Leeds.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan

It might seem like a candidate out of left field, but Jamie Jones-Buchanan knows the Leeds club inside and out having played and been assistant coach for the best part of decades. Although a move to sporting director would entail a completely different career switch to the one that the former Rhinos forward currently has concerning his punditry work, JJB would embrace the challenge and use his extensive rugby knowledge to great effect at Headingley. With numerous contacts in the game as well, JJB would no doubt improve proceedings behind the scenes.

Tony Smith

Out of work after leaving Hull FC, Tony Smith’s appointment would be a sensational one given his nephew Rohan is currently under fire in the hot seat at Headingley. However, Tony has been in the game long enough to know the ins and outs of recruitment, the day-to-day workings of a Super League club and the bond needed behind the scenes in all departments. The Australian would also, undoubtedly, have many a strong contact within the game which would benefit the Rhinos in the near and longer term. It wouldn’t be the most crazy appointment in rugby league.

Justin Pascoe

Also out of work after being given the elbow by Wests Tigers, the Concord club’s previous chief executive was in Manchester recently for a catch-up with outgoing Salford Red Devils winger David Nofoaluma. Of course, such a meeting would not be enough for an official to fly halfway across the world, so Justin Pascoe must have a few irons in the fire. Could the Harvard Business School graduate be yearning for a job in the UK? Pascoe spent over eight years as chief executive at the Tigers following a short spell in the same role at Penrith Panthers, but he will have an enviable list of contacts Down Under.

