Wakefield Trinity secure more important business with long-term deal for former Parramatta Eels forward

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have announced that Ky Rodwell has signed an upgraded four-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

The deal brings Rodwell in line with recent signings Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken in committing his long-term future with the club.

Rodwell has been ever present since making his debut against Featherstone Rovers in Round 2 of the Championship after originally joining on a two-year deal.

Now the club has secured his long-term future.

Rodwell hopes to be battling it out with the best of Super League in 2025 and beyond: “I’ve loved my time so far at the club and the club is looking to succeed and I’m wanting to be a part of that. Everything I do in my game I’m wanting to improve and the club is just the same so it’s the perfect place for me to be.

“The fan base is absolutely amazing, I’ve played in stadiums before in Australia and nothing compares to these fans when we’re at home. I can’t wait to challenge myself next year, hopefully in the Super League against the best in the country.”

Trinity Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “Ky has been absolutely outstanding since he came to the club. Everything he does has got a real professional touch about it, the way he trains leads into the way he plays and he’s as honest as the day is long.

“He’s a genuine Super League player and is an outstanding retention for the club. I’m looking forward to working with him in the coming years to help him be the best player he can be.”

Wakefield’s Recruitment Manager, Steven Mills said: “Ky has been phenomenal since his arrival in the UK, from day one we could see how much of an influential player and person he would be within our environment.

“It’s our highest priority that we retain talent at Wakefield Trinity and Ky’s retention is the first step towards that. We are all looking forward to seeing Ky develop over the coming years and becoming a leader within our club.”

