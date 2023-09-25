Five Castleford Tigers stars remain out of contract at Super League club

IT’S been an interesting few weeks to say the least if you are a Castleford Tigers fan.

No signings for 2024 have been introduced as of yet, with the West Yorkshire club only securing their Super League status following Wakefield Trinity’s heartbreaking loss to Leigh Leopards last weekend.

However, there has been a plethora of departures announced with the likes of Greg Eden, Kenny Edwards, Nathan Massey, Alex Sutcliffe and Suaia Matagi just some of those exiting The Jungle.

That has now left just five players without a deal or departure confirmed for next season.

George Lawler

It’s a difficult one to call this because George Lawler has gone about his business rather under the radar. He is still only 28, but is a steady squad player that won’t break the bank. That being said, the Tigers are light up front and in the back-row and perhaps need more firepower in the pack – something which Lawler perhaps doesn’t bring. No one can doubt his work ethic, though, and every team needs someone like Lawler.

Muizz Mustapha

Muizz Mustapha has been unlucky in 2023; not really given a chance by Lee Radford or Andy Last, the ex-Leeds Rhinos man has enjoyed game time under new head coach Danny Ward. The impact of Mustapha is clear when on the field, with his metre-eating runs and workmanlike defence helping the Tigers stay on the front foot. Mustapha is only 23, too, which would certainly help in Castleford’s quest for a younger squad.

Elliot Wallis

Like Joe Westerman, Elliot Wallis’ signature is an important one given his breakthrough season with the Tigers. At the start of the year, the winger was playing on dual-registration with Midlands Hurricanes with no path seemingly to the first-team. In the second-half of the season, Wallis has arguably become Castleford’s first-choice winger with a number of superb finishes as well as workmanlike ethic coming out of defence. Just 23, the ex-Hull KR man has a bright future ahead of him.

Liam Watts

By his own admission, Liam Watts has had a disappointing two seasons at Castleford with ten bans in the past two years making his time on the pitch sporadic. The 33-year-old hasn’t been in his best form for the Tigers under Lee Radford, Andy Last and Danny Ward with the forward also being spelled more as he enters the twilight of his career. It would perhaps be a surprise to see Watts be given a new deal for 2024, particularly when Castleford are attempting to bring the average age of their squad down.

Joe Westerman

Castleford’s best player of 2023 by a country mile, Joe Westerman has to sign another deal with the Tigers following one of his most consistent seasons yet. He may well be 33 years of age, but the loose-forward has aged like a fine wine in 2023 and deserves a contract that will take him up until retirement. Probably the most crucial piece of retention business Castleford could do after such a dismal year.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.