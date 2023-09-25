Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards dominate Super League stat records for 2023

AT the end of one of the tightest and most competitive Betfred Super League seasons in memory, even the battle to be the competition’s top try-scorer went down to the wire.

For the first time in 23 seasons, the award was shared – with both Catalans Dragons’ Tom Johnstone and Wigan Warriors’ Abbas Miski level on 27 tries.

Leigh Leopards veteran Josh Charnley was just one try behind on 26, with Tommy Makinson of St Helens fourth on 22, Wigan’s Liam Marshall fifth on 20, and Hull FC’s Adam Swift sixth on 19.

Wigan’s Bevan French was eighth in the try-scoring charts with 17, and reigned supreme in the list of assists, having laid on 30 tries for his team-mates.

Jack Welsby, the St Helens and England full-back who was also included in the Dream Team, was second in that chart with 27, with Catalans star Tyrone May third with 23.

Welsby also figures highly in the offloads category, with his tally of 44 beaten only by the Wigan centre Toby King, who had 45.

Leigh claimed a notable double, with Tongan prop Tom Amone the leading metre-maker with 3,467 – at an average of 128.41 per appearance and their captain John Asiata carrying the ball 528 times, all the more impressive as he has missed the last two matches.

The 2023 Betfred Super League top tackler was the Huddersfield Giants forward Luke Yates with a remarkable tally of 1027 at an average of almost 43 per appearance.

Leeds Rhinos pair Cameron Smith and Jarrod O’Connor were just behind him in the elite grafters category, and split by only four tackles – Smith with 996, and O’Connor 992.

Top Try-Scorer – Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) and Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) – 27

Top Tackler – Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants) – 1,027

Most Metres – Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) – 3,467

Most Offloads – Toby King (Wigan Warriors) – 45

Most Assists – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) – 30

Most Carries – John Asiata (Leigh Leopards) – 528

