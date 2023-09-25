Halifax Panthers boss Simon Grix slams “crap year” following Championship play-off misery

HALIFAX PANTHERS head coach Simon Grix has slammed what he has labelled a “crap year” following the club missing out on the Championship play-offs.

Fax had to beat Swinton Lions, who were battling for their second tier survival near the bottom of the table, in order to ensure a play-off spot, but they went down 22-12 at home to Allan Coleman’s side.

With wins for London Broncos and York Knights, the Panthers were therefore forced out of the top six – something which Grix admitted he was gutted about.

“I’m pretty flat, gutted to be honest. It has been an up and down year and I’ve said time and time again in many an interview and many a changing room that you end up getting what you deserve, and I think today we probably dished up a good summary of our season,” Grix told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We were good for parts, very good for parts, but just not doing it for long enough. Whether that’s a concentration thing, I’m not sure but we have got what we deserve and Swinton were great.

“Knowing that it was in our hands is the bit that makes it a bit more of a kick in the gut. We spoke during the week that making sure our reason for prolonging our season was greater than theirs.

“I know that sounds silly because survival or just getting in the play-offs, it’s a bit different. We’ve had a crap year from the outside looking in, that’s what a lot of people think and don’t mind saying – that’s our fans as well.

“We’ve won the 1895 Cup which brings its challenges with no weekends off, get kind of sick of each other by the end of it I think.

“This club is in good hands and it’s probably helped Finny (Liam Finn, new Halifax boss) a little bit as well because next year all he’s got to do is get the sixth and then everyone will be happy about it.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.