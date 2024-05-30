Five expansion sides that could eventually make it to Super League

EXPANSION has often been one of rugby league’s buzzwords in years gone by.

In the past, Kent Invicta, London, Fulham and Harlequins have all formed part of the experiment in the capital, whilst the likes of Crusaders RL, Toronto Wolfpack and West Wales Raiders have all gone under.

However, France has been the catalyst for successful expansion with both Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique flying the flag for l’Hexagon.

With the RFL recently setting their stall out for clubs to show interest in applying to join League One for 2025, in the future, which five expansion sides could become Super League clubs?

North Wales Crusaders

Rugby league has been here before. A catastrophic mess off the field may have destroyed Welsh rugby league, but Crusaders RL actually made the Super League play-offs in 2010. The North Wales Crusaders at present, however, are a stable League One side on and off the field and made the League One Grand Final in 2023. With a potential aim for a Super League side in a decade, putting in plans and structures to make that possible wouldn’t be too far-fetched. There is an appetite for rugby league in Wales – and in the north in particular – it’s about tapping into that and finally making a Welsh first division side a success.

Cornwall RLFC

It’s perhaps not as far-fetched as people think, but Cornwall are steadily building on the south-western tip of the UK. Granted, they are not an away day that would fill Super League clubs with confidence – and with Championship and League One sides previously outlining their eagerness for the Choughs to drop out of the 1895 Cup, it seems they still have some way to go in turning heads in rugby league. However, Cornwall won five games from 18 in 2023 – four more than 2022 – and with more local players keen to join the ranks, the Choughs are getting things right. And crowds of over 1,000 in League One have certainly made people sit up and take notice. It will be interesting to see how Cornwall get on for the remainder of 2024 in their third professional season.

Midlands Hurricanes

At present, like the North Wales Crusaders, Midlands Hurricanes are in League One. A lot of improvement will have to be made on the field before any consideration would be made about potentially reaching the top echelons, but the basis of the Midlands club has been there since 1998 when it was formerly the Coventry Bears. Being just outside the M62 corridor but far enough to be considered an expansion club is perhaps the best idea from which to grow whilst the Hurricanes are doing great work in the community in trying to spread the sport. Staging a World Cup game at the Coventry Building Society Arena between Australia and Scotland also proved the appetite was there as over 10,000 flocked to the venue. Playing out of the Alexander Stadium – which held the Commonwealth Games – in 2024 has also helped bring attention to the Canes.

Bedford Tigers

Where the idea for Bedford Tigers has come from is due to the club’s expression of interest in joining League One for 2025. The southern club moved to their own ground in 2018 and boast two senior sides as well as two junior sides, a satellite programme and proposed schools program too – and they even did their own mock score under the IMG grading system. Without taking into account attendances, league placement and accounts – which isn’t possible as things stand – the Tigers would have scored 3.5 points. The town has a population of over 185,000 and with no other professional rugby league club until Birmingham or South London, the Tigers can certainly tap into a new market.

Dublin City Exiles

The club by far the furthest away from any potential Super League slot is the Dublin City Exiles. To even be considered, the Irish side would need to first make it into the League One competition in the UK and build up from there. Rugby league is growing around Dublin, though, and the Exiles took part in the Challenge Cup competition in 2023 for the first time in two decades. Formed in 2000 by a number of Australian ex-pats in Ireland, the Exiles are the only side currently residing in the capital and they even have a reserves side. One for the future perhaps?

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast