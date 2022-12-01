Five of the best Championship signings ahead of 2023 as clubs prepare for Super League charge

THE Championship is perhaps set for one of its most competitive years in recent history in 2023.

Despite Leigh Leopards and Featherstone Rovers recruiting heavily for the 2022 Championship season, it was Adrian Lam’s men that won the second tier at a canter, condemning Rovers to another year outside of Super League.

Since then, the balance among the Championship sides look to have steadied with the likes of Bradford Bulls and Toulouse Olympique recruiting for a shot at challenging Featherstone for that Super League promotion.

But, who are the four best Championship signings ahead of 2023?

Jack Walker – Bradford Bulls

Bradford have arguably been the club that has done the best business. Coming off the back of a disappointing 2022 campaign in which they finished ninth in the second tier, head coach Mark Dunning has gone big for next season. Leeds Rhinos fullback Jack Walker, who spent the second-half of last season with Hull FC, is one of those who will don the Bradford colours for 2023 which underlines the Bulls’ determination to improve. The number one has a point to prove following a number of serious injuries, but there is no disputing his utter class once out on the field. If fit, Walker – who has Grand Final-winning experience with Leeds – could well be one of the best Championship recruits in history.

Caleb Aekins – Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone needed to recruit class for 2023 and they have done just that with the capture of Leigh Leopards fullback Caleb Aekins. The former Canberra Raiders number one played a key role in 2022 for Leigh in what proved to be a record-breaking Championship-winning year and Featherstone will be hoping he will be able to replicate that in the butcher’s stripes next season. With an eye for a gap and brilliant link-up play, Rovers are likely to display some wicked attacking moves under Sean Long and his new spine.

Bodene Thompson – Bradford Bulls

Following in the footsteps of Jack Walker, Bodene Thompson was announced as a Bradford Bulls player in a massive coup for the West Yorkshire club. With a Challenge Cup success under his belt from his time at Leeds, Thompson brings a winning pedigree to Mark Dunning’s squad. The 34-year-old may not have age on his side, but experience oozes through his veins and Thompson’s ability to get his side on the front foot will inevitably help Bradford going forward. With Bradford needing punch in the middle and out wide, Thompson will provide just that.

Ukuma Ta’ai – York

A devastating forward on his day, Ukuma Ta’ai has joined York following a two-year spell with the Newcastle Thunder. But, prior to his spell with the Thunder, Ta’ai spent eight years with the Huddersfield Giants where he earned a reputation for himself as one of the most bulldozing props in Super League. Though he is 35, the ten-capped Tongan international will bring some much-needed experience to the Knights after a disappointing year in 2022.

Michael Lawrence – Bradford Bulls

Yet another Bradford signing, Michael Lawrence leaving the Huddersfield Giants was surprising considering his impact at the John Smith’s Stadium. However, the Bulls have certainly landed one of the most integral cogs in the Bradford wheel going forward. It’s not even so much as Lawrence’s impact on the field, but what he can bring to the youth players at Odsal who will look up to the 32-year-old as an important figure. With over 320 Huddersfield appearances to his name, the Jamaican international will prove to be a huge hit at Bradford.