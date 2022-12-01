How Wigan Warriors could line up in Super League 2023 under Matt Peet

LET’S face it, Wigan Warriors excelled under Matt Peet in 2022.

Having been given the job following the departure of Adrian Lam, Peet steered the Lancashire club to Challenge Cup success in his first year in the role whilst making the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs.

Along the way in that impressive Challenge Cup run, Wigan overcame bitter rivals St Helens in a rip-roaring clash at Elland Road before crashing out of the Super League play-offs at the hands of Leeds Rhinos.

That being said, there has not been much incomings in the off-season for the Warriors as Peet heads up a settled side with only Toby King and Jake Wardle joining the club from Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants respectively.

Wigan did, however, probably do the best bit of business in the Super League competition by tying both Jai Field and Bevan French down to new deals.

In terms of those leaving the DW Stadium, Sam Halsall, Jack and Jake Bibby, Oliver Partington and James McDonnell have all joined Super League rivals whilst Tommy Leuluai has retired after a glittering career.

One of the biggest losses for Wigan is, however, that of Lee Briers who has joined NRL side Brisbane Broncos following a wonderful year at the Lancashire club.

With this in mind, how could Wigan line up in Super League 2023? (Numbers below are NOT squad numbers whilst new signings are highlighted in bold).

1 Jai Field

2 Bevan French

3 Jake Wardle

4 Toby King

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Kai Pearce-Paul

12 Liam Farrell

13 John Bateman

Substitutes

14 Patrick Mago

15 Willie Isa

16 Morgan Smithies

17 Kaide Ellis