Luke Gale on Wakefield Trinity future as he confirms Daryl Powell appointment

LUKE GALE was brought in by Wakefield Trinity halfway through the 2023 season in a bid to stave off relegation from Super League.

That failed to come to fruition, but the veteran halfback has now reaffirmed his commitment to the West Yorkshire club as he hails a potential new era at the club.

As well as that, Gale also confirmed the appointment of Daryl Powell as Wakefield head coach – reuniting the halfback with the coach that arguably got the 35-year-old playing his career best rugby at Castleford Tigers.

“I’m there, I signed a contract to stay up and if we go down as well. It’s new beginnings as well, the takeover is still in the process and Daryl is coming in which will be great who I have known a lot of years. It’s kind of come full circle,” Gale said on the Super League podcast.

“I just think it’s a great time to grow and get that winning culture. There is no substitute for winning.”

Gale, however, is under no illusions with how difficult it will be in the Championship.

“It’s not going to be easy – you won’t hammer anyone and come straight back up,” Gale continued.

“It’s taken Leigh twice, Derek Beaumont has learnt his lesson, signed a great squad and look what they have done.

“I’m 35 now and I look at it, I didn’t want to get relegated but if I can have my final year and get Wakefield up in a better position than what we went down in that would be a great ending.”

On retirement, Gale intimated that it would be all down to his body and whether he has still that motivation to play and train.

“It has to be, I would see how the body is. It’s what you can’t see. I’ve still got the fire in my belly though.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.