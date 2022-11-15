Five of the most high-profile Super League players still without a club heading into 2023 including ex-Hull FC and Warrington Wolves stars

WITH most clubs having concluded their business for 2023, there are still a number of players without a club heading into the new season.

In that respect, this is a difficult time for those players as they plot to ensure their futures as well as the security of their families.

But, who are the five highest profile Super League players still without a club?

Luke Gale

It’s unsurprising that Luke Gale left Hull after just one season given the difficulty he endured during 2022. However, the halfback has yet to sign a new deal elsewhere, though there is said to have been no shortage of suitors. The 34-year-old is one of the most experienced playmakers in the top flight and would do a great job at any bottom-half Super League side.

Samisoni Langi

Having become something of a cult hero at the Catalans Dragons, it is therefore surprising that the French club have been willing to let Samisoni Langi leave. Still only 29, the French international had been linked with a move to Wakefield Trinity last season so who knows if that might be something that can still be explored.

Caleb Aekins

He spent just one season at the Leigh Leopards, helping the club get to Super League. However, despite being impressive throughout the year, Caleb Aekins has been let go with his quota spot needed elsewhere at Leigh. That being said, any Super League side would certainly enjoy having the Welsh fullback in their ranks because, on his day, he can destroy any defence.

Brad Takairangi

Brad Takairangi certainly endured a tough season in 2022 after being involved in a drunk-driving incident. And with injury plaguing his last season in a Hull KR shirt, the Cook Islands international will be crossing his fingers for a new potential club. At 33 years of age, it may be difficult for the utility back to find another Super League side, but if someone takes a punt on Takairangi they will not regret it.

Matty Russell

The former Warrington Wolves and Toronto Wolfpack winger excelled for Toulouse Olympique in 2022 despite their relegation from Super League. Ever the livewire and metre-eater coming out of defence, Matty Russell would be a cheap yet exciting option for a number of sides.