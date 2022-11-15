The deal former Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings has reportedly signed

THERE has been much speculation in recent days about the future of former Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils hero Jackson Hastings.

Most of that came to a head yesterday with claims in the Daily Telegraph that Hastings is set to sign for the Newcastle Knights with veteran prop David Klemmer moving the other way.

If true, it means that the 26-year-old will have spent just one year with the Wests Tigers after earning a move to the NRL club following a number of brilliant years in Super League.

Now Channel 9 News reporter Danny Weidler has reported that a three-year deal has been agreed with Hastings set to move immediately.

Weidler tweeted: “LATEST: Jackson Hastings has agreed to a three year with Knights. He will start with the club within a week. David Klemmer is joining the Tigers. All parties are in the final stages of making the deal official.”

It’s been a curious year for Hastings with his move to the Tigers going down well for most of 2022.

The halfback was part of the side for the three out of four games that Wests actually won last season as the Concord club finished bottom of the NRL ladder.

And Hastings was shifted from five-eighth to halfback in place of Luke Brooks with that combination seemingly working well before Michael Maguire was sacked as head coach.

With the return of Adam Doueihi from injury, Hastings was shifted to loose forward but it has been made well known that the Australian prefers playing in the halves.

Now he will get a chance at the Knights who lost Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford to Super League side Hull FC for 2023.