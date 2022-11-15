Record attendance registered as England crash out of World Cup following New Zealand defeat

THE past few days have been disappointing to say the least from an England point of view.

Not only did the men’s team go down in Golden Point to Samoa on Saturday, the women’s side were simply outclassed by New Zealand last night.

Though only trailing 8-6 at half-time, England were second best for the second forty minutes as the hosts simply could not live with the power and pace of the Ferns.

That being said, there was a brilliant number of fans that flocked to York’s LNER Community Stadium. In fact, the number proved to be the biggest ever seen for a rugby league match at York’s new stadium with 7139 people flocking to watch England.

Throughout the fixture there was incredible noise from the spectators that were present as the England fans tried desperately to rally their troops in the difficult circumstances.

Credit to the supporters, they never stopped doing just that but it proved just a step too far for the English women who were quite visibly hurting at the final whistle.