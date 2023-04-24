Five players who could make immediate move to Super League or Championship from the French Elite One division

THE French Elite One competition is nearing its end, meaning a whole host of players are effectively out of contract during the Super League season.

In recent weeks, there have been inklings about potential players that could make the move from France to the UK.

Here are five that could make the immediate move.

James Segeyaro

Spoke to League Express last week, saying: “Hopefully I will be signing (for a UK club) before the end of our finals if we make the Grand Final, hopefully we do and I’m confident we will. I’m looking forward to signing with a Championship club, having a crack and doing my best to get them promoted to Super League.” The former Leeds Rhinos hooker has been plying his trade with the Limoux Grizzlies and has been a big hit with the French fans. Still only 32, the PNG international could still very much do a job in either Super League or the Championship.

Corey Norman

League Express revealed last week that former Toulouse Olympique star Corey Norman is set for a move to the UK after playing for the Limoux Grizzlies in Elite One. Everyone thought the halfback would retire after leaving Toulouse following their relegation, but the 32-year-old stayed in France this season. The playmaker has an incredible amount of NRL experience under his belt and could definitely add a lot to either a Super League or Championship club. Segeyaro, when talking to League Express, hinted that he wanted the playmaker to continue playing alongside him, too. Double package?

Morgan Escare

Spoke to League Express at the start of April, saying: “I’m not going to lie that a return to the Super League would be great. It’s a competition that suits my style and I love the type of rugby that you see each week.” Morgan Escare earned a reputation for himself as an exciting livewire whilst in Super League for Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity and is enjoying life in France with AS Carcassonne, winning the French Cup most recently. Despite seemingly being around forever, Escare is still only 31 and would be an asset to any Super League or Championship club.

Jason Clark

Left Warrington Wolves at the end of the 2022 Super League season, Jason Clark has since been playing alongside Norman and Segeyaro at Limoux Grizzlies. It’s safe to say that he has settled in well to French life, taking his Super League and NRL form into the Elite One division. Now 33 years of age, Clark is heading towards the twilight of his career but he still has a lot to offer in the two top UK competitions.

Dean Whare

Spoke to League Express last month, saying: “I will put my name out there and hopefully a Super League team comes along and if not then a Championship team. I’ve always wanted to come over to England and live over there – it’s always interested me.” An experienced centre, Dean Whare is 33 years old, but outlined his interest in potentially signing for Super League strugglers Wakefield Trinity. It’s almost as if the ex-Penrith and Catalans Dragons centre has a point to prove after his stint at the latter didn’t go too much to plan.