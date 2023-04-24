RFL official leaves key rugby league role

RUGBY LEAGUE is in the midst of massive change following the new direction provided by marketing giants IMG.

The likes of Ralph Rimmer and Karen Moorhouse left their positions at the RFL before the 2023 season and now another has decided to leave the sport.

That man is Chief Commercial Officer of the Rugby Football League, Mark Foster, who has been in the role for almost five years.

Foster is now heading England Netball in a shake-up at the top.

Foster posted on his LinkedIn page: “Really excited for a new challenge with England Netball. Women’s sport is growing so rapidly and with the aim to fully professionalise the sport, the recent launch of NETBALLHer and a World Cup this summer there’s so much opportunity.

“I have loved my time in Rugby League and like to think that I leave the sport in a better position than when I started, which was always the aim. I am so thankful for the great experiences it has given me and to have worked with such amazing colleagues, clubs, players, broadcasters & partners.”