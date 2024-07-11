Five potential candidates to become new head coach of Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have today announced the dismissal of head coach Ian Watson after three-and-a-half years in charge.

Watson steered Huddersfield to the Challenge Cup Final in 2022, but the Giants currently sit in eighth place in the Super League table.

As such, Huddersfield have pulled the plug which begs the question: who next for the West Yorkshire club?

Tony Smith

He’s been at the helm of Huddersfield before, but Tony Smith has a great track record – with the exception of Hull FC – of turning the fortunes around of struggling clubs. Smith was head coach back in 2001, relegating the club before bringing them back up the following year having not lost a single game in the second tier. The 57-year-old then steered the Giants to tenth place in 2003 – the club’s best finish up to that date. Still out of work following his dismissal from Hull FC, Smith could certainly be one to keep an eye out for.

Rohan Smith

Keep it in the family? Rohan Smith, like Tony, was given the elbow by his Super League club Leeds Rhinos this season, but his impact at Headingley had been instant. Smith guided the Rhinos to a Super League Grand Final in his first half a season with the West Yorkshire club, before a disappointing 2023 in which the club finished eighth. Huddersfield need an instant turnaround and Rohan could provide that.

Luke Robinson

Huddersfield through and through, Luke Robinson has been patiently waiting in the wings to be given a shot as head coach under Ian Watson and previous boss Simon Woolford. In fact, after Simon Woolford’s resignation Robinson was appointed interim coach at the Giants in September 2020. In that time, the former Wigan and Huddersfield halfback won three out of eight games before Watson was appointed in November that year. Robinson knows the Giants inside and out and wouldn’t shy away from the challenge.

Simon Grix

Assistant coach to Tony Smith at Hull FC, Simon Grix has been tasked with leading the Black and Whites until the end of the 2024 Super League season when new boss John Cartwright links up with his new side. It remains to be seen whether Grix will remain at the MKM Stadium next year, but the former Halifax Panthers boss continues to outline his keenness on taking a Super League job on full-time. Could Huddersfield come calling? Grix has improved Hull’s fortunes since being given a shot at the helm.

Trent Barrett

Could Huddersfield go rogue and look to the NRL for their new man? They have done that in the past with the likes of Simon Woolford and Rick Stone, with Trent Barrett hungry for a new job. Barrett was, of course, in charge of Canterbury Bulldogs in 2021 before resigning in May 2022 following a run of disastrous defeats. The ex-Wigan halfback was appointed interim coach of Parramatta Eels this season after Brad Arthur’s dismissal and was eager to stay on in 2025. The Eels, however, looked to Melbourne Storm assistant Jason Ryles, leaving Barrett effectively homeless next season as things stand.

