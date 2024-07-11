Huddersfield Giants sack Ian Watson

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have sacked head coach Ian Watson after a disappointing run of results.

Luke Robinson will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming Betfred Super League game at Leigh on the weekend, with neither the club nor Watson making any further comment.

The Giants currently sit in eighth position in the Super League table, but remain six points behind seventh-placed Leeds Rhinos, who this week appointed ex-Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur as head coach until the end of the season.

Watson has been in charge of Huddersfield since 2021 and steered the Giants to the Challenge Cup Final in 2022, where they narrowly went down to Wigan Warriors.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast