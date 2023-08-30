The six most high-profile Super League stars still without a club for 2024

RECRUITMENT for 2024 is an ongoing process for Super League clubs, players and their agents.

The likes of Oliver Gildart, Lachie Miller, Herman Ese’ese and Jayden Okunbor will all be plying their trade in Super League in 2024, but there are a number of out of contract stars still without deals for next season.

Here are five.

Blake Austin – Castleford Tigers

Blake Austin left Leeds in August following almost two years at the club to link up with Castleford on a short-term deal until the end of the season. So far, there is nothing in concrete at The Jungle for 2024 and it’s unlikely that there will be, with the Australian halfback linked with a move to Featherstone instead. A dangerous running threat on his day, Austin would surely have a plethora of clubs come knocking at his door.

James Bentley – Leeds Rhinos

James Bentley seems to be part of the make up of Leeds now having joined from St Helens ahead of the 2022 season. However, the Ireland international has also had his fair share of suspensions and injury, making it an inconsistent spell at Headingley. Bentley is out of contract at the end of the season, with head coach Rohan Smith not revealing whether a new deal would be in the pipeline but confirming talks.

Sione Mata’utia – St Helens

It was a number of weeks ago now that St Helens head coach Paul Wellens had talked about a potential new contract for Sione Mata’utia with that deal expected to be ongoing in the background. However, Mata’utia still makes this list purely because he is still effectively a free agent at the end of the season. A real champion with true grit, the second-rower has been a vital cog in this St Helens wheel in recent years.

Ben Reynolds – Leigh Leopards

Ben Reynolds has been crucial to Leigh’s superb run of results in 2023 and was key in the Leopards’ victory in the Challenge Cup Final. With Leigh head coach Adrian Lam confirming that the club had held talks with Reynolds over extending, it would seem most likely that the halfback will remain at Leigh Sports Village for 2024 and beyond but that new contract has not yet been forthcoming for next season.

Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers

Arguably Castleford’s best player in 2024, Joe Westerman had an unusual start to the season having been disciplined by the Tigers following an off-field scandal before a ball had even been kicked. That being said, the loose-forward has firmly put that behind him and has put in some special performances for the West Yorkshire club despite the poor results from the Tigers in 2023 overall. Westerman is definitely still Super League quality.

Cade Cust – Wigan Warriors

It’s fair to say that Cade Cust’s second season in a Wigan shirt has not been a successful as his first when he won the Challenge Cup in 2022. Used as a replacement hooker off the bench as well as not even making the 17 on occasions, Cust has failed to nail down a starting spot this season with an exit likely. Add into the mix Kruise Leeming’s signature as well as a long-term deal for Brad O’Neill and Cust’s time at the DW Stadium looks like it will come to an end.