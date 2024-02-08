National Conference League issues groundbreaking law to allow clubs to field professional players

IN a historic and groundbreaking initiative, The National Conference League, the sport’s leading competition for community clubs, will allow its clubs to field players who have professional contracts for the first time in 2024, under new Dual Registration Regulations.

Each of the NCL’s clubs across four divisions will be able to register up to six contracted players during the course of the season, although only two will be able to play in any one match.

Trevor Hunt, the Chair of the NCL, said: “We believe the introduction of Dual Registration Regulations will encourage players to maintain their links with the Community Rugby League clubs where the majority will have started playing as juniors.

“We also see the Regulations benefiting the players by allowing them to maintain match fitness and impress their club coaches at a high level of competition.

“We hope that professional clubs, especially in the Betfred Championship and League One, and also Super League clubs with Academy players, will embrace the initiative.”

The Regulations have been introduced into the NCL on a season-long trial basis.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.