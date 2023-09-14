Super League club reportedly attempts to lure veteran forward out of retirement

CATALANS DRAGONS are reportedly trying to lure a rugby league veteran out of retirement to the south of France for the 2024 Super League season.

That’s according to independent media reporter Catalan Media who tweeted yesterday that Cronulla Sharks forward Wade Graham, who has already outlined his intention to retire at the end of the 2023 NRL season, is still on the radar of Catalans: “Hearing Catalans are having one last push to persuade NRL, Kangaroos and Origin star Wade Graham to put off retirement for another season-or-so. The 32-year-old @cronullasharks legend has called time on his career in Oz but has already expressed interest in a French finalé🤔”

Graham was linked with a move to the French club earlier in the season with Graham revealing that he had had conversations with the Dragons about potentially joining.

“I’ve already had a few conversations with the UK teams,” Graham previously told James Graham’s The Bye Round Podcast.

“Catalans, Alex Chan reached out and he’s a footy manager over there, so I’ve already spoken to those teams and a couple of English Super League teams once they heard Catalans were interested.

“They just contacted me to say if I wasn’t actually thinking about going over to the UK that before I decide anything, they’d like the opportunity for me to hear them out.”

The Dragons do seemingly have a number of quota spaces up in the air with Matt Ikuvalu unsure of his future at the Stade Gilbert Brutus whilst Mitchell Pearce will retire, Adam Keighran will join Wigan Warriors and Tyrone May having signed for Hull KR.

Chris Satae will join Catalans for 2024.

