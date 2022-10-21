Five underrated Super League signings for 2023 as Castleford Tigers and Hull FC impress 

SUPER League teams are beginning to put the final pieces to their 2023 squads in place in a bid to get one over on their rivals in the new season.

Signings have been coming thick and fast in recent weeks with the end of the season prompting clubs’ announcements.

But, just which five Super League signings will prove to be the most underrated in 2023?

Jacob Miller – Castleford Tigers

It’s fair to say that Castleford needed a halfback in 2022 following serious injuries to Danny Richardson, Jake Trueman, Gareth O’Brien and Ryan Hampshire. Well, head coach Lee Radford has certainly gone all out in that area, bringing in both Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller, but it is the latter that potentially stands out most. In a struggling Wakefield side, Miller has been vital in recent seasons and played a key role in the club’s survival in 2022. Able to destroy defences with his left foot step and agility, the halfback will be Castleford’s go-to man to attack the line in 2023.

Liam Sutcliffe – Hull FC

Hull had serious problems in the centres in 2022 with the likes of Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin and Connor Wynne spending a great deal of time on the sidelines. Bringing in Liam Sutcliffe from Leeds is a way of plugging that gap out wide, with Sutcliffe being one of the Rhinos’ most impressive players in 2022. It was a shrewd signing by outgoing boss Brett Hodgson so expect Sutcliffe do all the hard things well and to a high standard. It’s a sign of how well-respected a player is at a club that Leeds fans didn’t want him to leave.

Rob Mulhern – Leigh Centurions

In and amongst all the big names Leigh announced yesterday for the 2023 Super League season, there was one that went under the radar in the shape of former Warrington prop Rob Mulhern. A cornerstone of the Wolves’ pack in recent years, Mulhern will lead the Centurions pack with vim and vigour in the top flight in 2023. An Irish international and still only 27 years of age, Leigh have certainly got a gem on their hands.

Derrell Olpherts – Leeds Rhinos

Leeds haven’t really signed any so-called ‘big names’ for 2023, but one man that does stand out is Derrell Olpherts, whose from Castleford was announced yesterday. The winger regularly tops the tackle busts charts as well metres and post-contact metres so will certainly offer the Rhinos a great outlet coming out of defence. However, Olpherts can also play at fullback and at centre with Leeds boss Rohan Smith potentially looking at the former Salford man as a replacement for Liam Sutcliffe in the centres.

Nathan Peats – Huddersfield Giants

Amongst all the big names that Huddersfield have signed for 2023 – including Jake Connor, Esan Marsters and Kevin Naiqama – there is the name Nathan Peats. The hooker enjoyed a loan spell at the John Smith’s Stadium back in 2021 and joined Toulouse in 2022 due to salary cap and quota restrictions at the Giants. However, he is now back under Ian Watson, and, with the departure of Danny Levi, Peats is expected to be Huddersfield’s number one hooker next season.