Huddersfield Hedgehogs, Featherstone Flamingos? Super League and Championship clubs react to Leigh Leopards following rebrand 

COULD the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister possibly be upstaged yesterday?

Well, for many rugby league fans it certainly could, with the rebrand of the former Leigh Centurions into the new Leigh Leopards marking a watershed moment for the sport.

Not only did the new Leopards announce some fantastic new signings including Leeds Rhinos man Zak Hardaker and Huddersfield Giants centre Ricky Leutele, but the overhaul of the Centurions badge, kit and logo certainly hit the headlines.

Owner and chairman Derek Beaumont is one of the most colourful characters in rugby league and he definitely kept his rebrand under wraps as well as the plethora of new signings to be announced yesterday.

However, it appears as though fellow Super League clubs and former Championship rivals definitely saw the fun side with some hilarious trolling on Twitter.

First, it was Featherstone Rovers, whose long battle with Leigh for promotion in 2022 ended in a Leigh whitewash.

However, this time Rovers enjoyed themselves, rebranding as the ‘Featherstone Flamingos’ whilst Huddersfield Giants broached the idea of the ‘Huddersfield Hedgehogs.’

Those two clubs weren’t the only ones, however, as Barrow Raiders took it upon themselves to transform into the ‘Barrow Budgies’.

Have your say on our proposed new identity, introducing the Featherstone Flamingos 😉🦩 pic.twitter.com/nBq3vEQFAS — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) October 20, 2022

Nope, doesn’t work. Back to the drawing board 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XJh5wIIALb — Barrow Raiders (@BarrowRaiders) October 20, 2022

All jokes aside, it is a bold and inventive move by Beaumont in a bid to freshen things up at the Leigh sports Village.

And it has certainly got people talking about the Leigh club – something which all those associated with the newly-branded Leopards will have wanted.