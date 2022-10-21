Oliver Holmes breaks silence on Warrington Wolves departure following Leigh Leopards move 

THE newly-branded Leigh Leopards have been making waves in the past 24 hours it has to be said.

After ditching the ‘Centurions’ tag, the Leopards will now go into their fourth year as a Super League club.

Unfortunately for Leigh, in the three years previous that they have been a top flight club, they have been relegated in the same year.

Now though it is up to head coach Adrian Lam and his group of players to stem that horrible statistic.

And it’s fair to say that owner Derek Beaumont is bankrolling the club to do just that in 2023.

As many as ten signings were announced at a swanky press conference yesterday afternoon with Beaumont delivering a presentation.

Involved in that presentation was the news of those ten who will be Leigh players next season, including former Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers forward Oliver Holmes.

Holmes was just one year into a three-year deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but he has now left his head coach Daryl Powell behind to join the Leopards in their new revolution.

And Holmes took to Instagram to reveal his thoughts on the past year and the future moving forward.

The forward said: “So, the news is out that I’m joining Leigh leopards next year!

“Just want to say thank you to everyone at Warrington for the year I’ve spent there and wish you all the best of luck in the future! Gutted to be leaving the lads behind, been an up and down year but I’m sure they’ll all bounce back next year!

“Can’t wait to get started in pre season with the Leigh boys, excited is an understatement!! #uptheleopards.”

It will most certainly be an interesting year for Leigh supporters in 2023.