How Matt Peet helped save England call-up Liam Marshall’s career at Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall was close to losing his Wigan contract and possibly his whole career before the intervention of his now head coach Matt Peet, according to England coach Shaun Wane after handing the winger his first England call-up.

The 25-year-old has been included in their training squad, but his former Wigan coach Wane revealed how close Marshall was to losing his way as a youngster before making he made his breakthrough.

“He’s a great kid, and there’s a great story behind him,” said Wane.

“He was very lucky to stay at Wigan. We had a few run-ins when he was young and Matty saved his career.

“It was turning up on time, having the right kit. When he was a kid, it was understanding our standards here at Wigan.

“He went away and played on loan at places, so he’s done it tough, and he’s done all this himself.

“So credit to him; he’s dug in, stuck at it, and now he’s one of the best professionals there and he’s getting promoted to England, so it’s a really good success story.”

Peet, however, believes success for Marshall will be when he makes his debut for England.

“I’m very proud of him, I love him to bits, but he’s got to get an England shirt yet,” said the current Warriors coach.

“To be named in an England squad this time of year is a nice bit of recognition, but I’ll be proud to see Liam build on it.

“Liam’s trajectory is unbelievable and if he continues it, he should be aiming to play for England, and not be happy just being in the squad.

“He’s got there by walking into work daily, being positive, working hard.

“He works really hard on his game, he gets what we’re about in the team and the culture, he’s a big part of it. He has to continue to improve to make sure he’s in those (England) games.”

