Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont believes there will be “massive legal situations” regarding IMG grading fallout at the end of 2024

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont believes there will be “massive legal situations” at the end of the 2024 season when IMG releases its grading figures for all 36 professional clubs.

Leigh’s score in the provisional round of grading given towards the back end of last year was 12.45 – a score that saw them finish 12th out of 36.

That score would have seen the Leopards stay in Super League – but only just.

With regards to the 2024 Super League season, London Broncos will drop out of the top flight – a fact that the capital club were made aware of before a ball had even been kicked.

The Broncos were given a score of 8.07 which saw them finish 24th out of 36 and thus way off a place in Super League.

Beaumont, however, believes that clubs would be willing to go down a legal avenue if they are cut off from the 12 sides in the top flight.

“I think there will be massive legal situations, if you’re a club that is positioned 13th by 0.1 points, you are going to want a full audit of everyone else’s scores,” Beaumont said on the League Express podcast.

“When everything is 0.1 or 0.2 there, it doesn’t bode well. Somebody like David Hughes at London Broncos, who is of significant wealth, could get an injunction about what’s going on and whole thing could be put on ice.

“There are various owners with similar views on a lot of things, this being one of them. We are meeting to see what we are aligned on and we will take that forward and see where that goes.”

