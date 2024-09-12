Leeds Rhinos-linked forward given future lifeline

LEEDS RHINOS-linked forward Martin Taupau has been given a lifeline to prolong his NRL career.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, which has revealed that the Brisbane Broncos veteran is set to be given a year-long extension into 2025.

Taupau has made 33 appearances for the Broncos since making the move to the Queensland club in 2023 after registering over 150 appearances for the Manly Sea Eagles.

The former Samoan and New Zealand international began his career with Canterbury Bulldogs, making 21 appearances for the Belmore club before moving to Wests Tigers in 2014.

From there, Taupau made his name at Manly between 2016 and 2022, but he was given a lifeline by Brisbane last year after leaving the Bulldogs.

