Former Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards hooker Nathan Peats appointed in first coaching role

FORMER Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards hooker, Nathan Peats, has found a coaching role.

Announcing his retirement from rugby league at the cessation of 2023, Peats has agreed to join the Tweed Seagulls as their Community Development Officer.

This will allow him to focus on building pathways for young athletes and inspire the next generation.

“Nathan is well known within our community for his on-field performances but what really shone through in our recruitment process was his experience and passion for delivering community programs,” Tweed Seagulls CEO Brendon Lindsay said.

“One of his key focuses will be to lead a Tweed Seagulls RISE Program for aspirational coaches and players registered to clubs on the Gold Coast.”

Peats initially made his debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs back in 2011 and went on to make over 150 NRL appearances for the Redfern club alongside Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans.

It was in 2021 when the veteran hooker first went overseas to the Leigh Leopards (or the then-named Leigh Centurions) where he made 11 appearances whilst also spending time on loan at Huddersfield where he made a further 12 appearances.

Peats then moved to France in 2022 to take up a deal in the Elite One competition with RC Albi before returning to the Super League once more with newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique.

The 33-year-old made 13 appearances for the French club and then returned to Huddersfield in 2023, but retired at the end of the 2023 season due to injury.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast